Over 200 Mayors Urge Senate To Strengthen Gun Laws In Wake Of Massacres

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:24 AM

More than 200 mayors from US cities in a letter urged the Senate to pass legislation that would strengthen background checks for anyone purchasing a gun in the wake of recent massacres in Texas and Ohio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) More than 200 mayors from US cities in a letter urged the Senate to pass legislation that would strengthen background checks for anyone purchasing a gun in the wake of recent massacres in Texas and Ohio.

"The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our Federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them," the mayors' said in a letter quoted by the Washington Post.

US President Donald Trump has said he is in favor of background checks and has already scheduled meetings with members of Congress on the issue. He also said that he would bring up the topic of an assault-rifle ban in his talks with lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring to the floor the bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which would prohibit most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check can be completed.

