Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally: AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources at 1000 GMT Saturday.

Some 45 percent of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy G7 club, whose members promised Friday to share doses more fairly with worse-off countries.

The G7 accounts for just 10 percent of the global population.