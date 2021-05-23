Over 200 New Cases of COVID-19 Registered in Palestine Over Past Day - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered over past 24 hours in Palestine, while seven of the patients died, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila reported on Saturday.

"Seven people died, 233 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the Palestinian territories, including 187 cases in the enclave.

Three hundred patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours," the minister said.

She noted that 43 patients are currently in intensive care, including 10 people on mechanical ventilation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 333,809, with 3,720 deaths.