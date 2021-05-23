UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 New Cases Of COVID-19 Registered In Palestine Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Over 200 New Cases of COVID-19 Registered in Palestine Over Past Day - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered over past 24 hours in Palestine, while seven of the patients died, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila reported on Saturday.

"Seven people died, 233 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the Palestinian territories, including 187 cases in the enclave.

Three hundred patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours," the minister said.

She noted that 43 patients are currently in intensive care, including 10 people on mechanical ventilation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 333,809, with 3,720 deaths.

Related Topics

Palestine Died

Recent Stories

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

4 minutes ago

Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

4 minutes ago

Land worth Rs.10 million retrieved

4 minutes ago

All resources being used against dengue: MPA

4 minutes ago

RD Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's GDP achieves export related growth rate ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.