Over 200 Olympic Personnel To Arrive In Beijing From Abroad This Weekend

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 200 personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games are expected to arrive in Beijing this weekend, an official from the organizing committee said the city is well prepared for the arrival and departure service of those people, including routine COVID-19 prevention and control procedures and adjustment of inbound flights to Beijing if necessary.

Local media reported that a total of 12 flights with over 200 related personnel will arrive in Beijing from abroad this weekend, three weeks ahead of Beijing 2022 event.

Zhang Liang, head of the arrival and departure department of the organizing committee, told the media recently that arrivals are required daily health monitoring for 14 days before departure, they should be fully vaccinated, and must have taken two nucleic acid tests 96 hours before they headed for Beijing.

Upon arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport, which has a special channel for arrivals of the Olympics, they have to declare their health condition at the customs office, take nucleic acid tests and board designated vehicles to their accommodation within the closed loop operation, according to Zhang.

He also said that the organizer has made the costumes clearance more efficient, so that arrivals spend less time at the airport, which will also help to reduce risks of infection.

The official vowed to offer guests a "timely, safe, orderly, smooth and convenient" service for arrival and departure.

Zhang also said the inbound flights to ferry Olympic participants will be adjusted accordingly. Currently, 19 airline companies, including Air China, Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines are operating airlines to Beijing from 18 cities, including Hong Kong, Paris and Singapore.

During peak time, at least 15 inbound flights and 13 outbound flights will be arranged every day, said Zhang, noting that temporary flights from London and Bangkok to Beijing can be allowed if necessary.

