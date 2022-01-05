UrduPoint.com

Over 200 People Detained In Fuel Price Protests In Kazakhstan - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) More than 200 people have been detained and nearly 100 police officers sustained injuries during unauthorized protests in several regions of Kazakhstan against a spike in fuel prices in the country, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The riots and detentions in question took place in the city of Almaty overnight Wednesday, turning into clashes between demonstrators and the police, which used gas and stun grenades against protesters.

"Pre-trial investigations have been launched into 13 cases of violence against government officials, hooliganism, and attacks on government buildings. More than 200 people were detained for violations of public order," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 95 law enforcement troops sustained injuries and 37 police cars were damaged in the rallies, it read.

The protests have been ongoing since 2022 began, with people living in Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the southwestern Mangystau region demanding to curb a twofold surge in gas prices in the country.

The demonstrations then expanded to the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

A new pricing policy from the country's energy ministry, which went into effect on January 1, determines prices on liquefied natural gas according to online stock trading. President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev ordered a commission to resolve the issue.

He also introduced a state of emergency in Almaty and the Mangystau Region on Wednesday. The measure entails a curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (17:00-01:00 GMT), a ban on sales of weapons, alcohol, and ammunition, as well as the cancellation of mass events. Besides, access to Almaty is restricted along with movement in certain areas.

The state of emergency is set to last until January 19.

