UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 People Escape Coronavirus Quarantine In Moscow - Russian Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

Over 200 People Escape Coronavirus Quarantine in Moscow - Russian Interior Ministry

Cameras of the new analytical video surveillance system have helped detect more than 200 people who have escaped coronavirus-related quarantine in Moscow, Oleg Baranov, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Cameras of the new analytical video surveillance system have helped detect more than 200 people who have escaped coronavirus-related quarantine in Moscow, Oleg Baranov, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the face recognition video surveillance system was set up earlier in the year.

"Since early February 2020, the system helped find eight wanted persons who were detained for committing crimes. In addition, this system has proved to be effective in monitoring citizens' compliance with the quarantine. More than 200 citizens who had violated the quarantine were identified," Baranov said during a meeting in the Moscow city legislature.

The Russian coronavirus crisis center said earlier in the day that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, with a total number of cases standing at 147.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Moscow Russia February 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE citizens temporarily prohibited from travellin ..

8 minutes ago

CPEC to continue despite coronavirus: Foreign Mini ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

56 seconds ago

KP Health Deptt orders closure of elective medical ..

57 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority retrieves 1200 kanal ..

59 seconds ago

Lahore General Hospital estabishes helpline for co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.