Over 200 People Escape Coronavirus Quarantine in Moscow - Russian Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Cameras of the new analytical video surveillance system have helped detect more than 200 people who have escaped coronavirus-related quarantine in Moscow, Oleg Baranov, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the face recognition video surveillance system was set up earlier in the year.

"Since early February 2020, the system helped find eight wanted persons who were detained for committing crimes. In addition, this system has proved to be effective in monitoring citizens' compliance with the quarantine. More than 200 citizens who had violated the quarantine were identified," Baranov said during a meeting in the Moscow city legislature.

The Russian coronavirus crisis center said earlier in the day that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, with a total number of cases standing at 147.