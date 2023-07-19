Open Menu

Over 200 People Evacuated In Swiss Alps Due To Forest Fire - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) More than 200 people have been evacuated from villages in the Swiss Alps due to a forest fire continuing for the second day in Switzerland's Valais canton, Swiss media reported on Tuesday.

The fire started on Monday and was localized by Tuesday morning, the SRF broadcaster said, adding that almost 100 firefighters and military helicopters were involved in the operation.

It is as of yet unclear when the 205 people evacuated from the villages of Oberrieden and Ried-Morel will be able to return to their homes, SRF reported.

Mario Schaller, who is in charge of firefighting operations on the scene, told SPF that the fire area was estimated at 100 hectares (247 acres).

