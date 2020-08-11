Over 200 People Hospitalized in Belarus After Riots - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 200 people are being treated in hospitals as a result of riots in Belarus, the republic's health ministry said on Tuesday

"In the past two days, after unauthorized street actions, citizens with various injuries have applied to ambulance service and hospitals. At present, a little more than 200 people are being treated in hospitals of the republic," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, soft tissue bruises, limbs and brain injuries, as well as injuries of chest and abdomen are the most common traumas.

"Mostly traumas of mild severity. Several patients required operations. Their condition is stabilized. All citizens injured during unauthorized street actions received necessary medical assistance in full," the ministry said.

Unfortunately, one person died prior to being examined by ambulance doctors, it added.