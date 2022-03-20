Over 200 People Injured in Tribune Collapse During Football Match in India - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) More than 200 people were injured when a temporary stand collapsed during a football match in the Indian city of Malappuram, Indian media reported on Sunday.

A temporary stand built for 1,000 spectators collapsed during a match as around 2,000 people gathered there, the India tv broadcaster said.

The local police estimated that more than 200 people were injured in the incident.

Those injured were reportedly admitted to nearby hospitals, five people are in critical condition. According to the preliminary police findings, the bamboo stand collapsed due to rain and overcrowding.

Last March, more than 100 people were injured in a similar accident when a wooden stand at a stadium in the city of Suryapet, Telangana state, collapsed due to overcrowding.