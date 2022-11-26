MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) More than 200 planes running on biofuel produced from olive pits and other olive industry waste will depart from Spain's Seville Airport next week, Spanish oil and gas company Cespa announced on Friday.

"Over the next week, more than 220 flights will depart from Seville Airport using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Cepsa... The SAF, produced by Cepsa at its La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva) from olive pits and other plant-based waste from Spain's olive industry, will be supplied by Exolum to all departing flights operated by Air Europa, Air Nostrum, Iberia Express, Ryanair, Vueling, and Wizz Air from the Seville terminal," the company said on the website.

The company added that the planes will take off from Seville Airport with 4.5% of the SAF in their tanks, which surpasses the 2% target set by the European Union by 2025 and supports some of the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.

"This advanced biofuel will cover 400,000 kilometers (248,500 miles) of an average aircraft's flight, the equivalent of flying around the world 10 times, or of supplying 400 to 500 hours of flight time. This initiative will prevent the emission of more than 200 tons of CO2, the equivalent to planting more than 2,500 trees," the company said.

The company added that it aims to become "a benchmark in the energy transition and to lead sustainable energy and mobility in Spain and Portugal this decade" as a part of its 2030 strategy dubbed Positive Motion.

Cepsa also said that it is the first time "that an airport in southern Europe has supplied SAF in this way," and it is the first time in Spain that the International Sustainability Carbon Certification approved the actual use of the SAF.