Over 200 Polish Firms Searched Over Alleged Violations Of Ukrainian Grain Import Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Over 200 companies in Poland have been raided on suspicion of importing industrial crops from Ukraine labeled as fit for human consumption, the Polish Finance Ministry said on Friday.

According to official Polish data, around 2 million tonnes of grain were imported into the country from Ukraine over the past year.

"Over 800 agents of the National Revenue Administration (KAS) across Poland have conducted searches in 222 offices of import companies and customs offices in connection with grain import fraud," the ministry said in a statement.

The grain imported by these companies was originally intended for technical or industrial purposes, but was labeled as fit for human or animal consumption, the statement read.

The importers intended to bypass the required quality control procedures and avoid specialized testing of their products, according to the statement.

The ministry added that KAS agents seized financial and accounting documents, business correspondence, data storage devices, and more than 1,000 tonnes of grain that did not match the accompanying documentation.

On April 15, Poland banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from an uncontrolled influx of cheap grain.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU also introduced green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market. However, cheap grain from Ukraine flooded EU markets instead, sparking outrage among local farmers.

