UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Protesters Detained In Lima - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Over 200 Protesters Detained in Lima - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Peruvian police have dismantled a protesters' camp on a university campus in Lima; more than 200 people were detained, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The police operation at the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) was carried out on Saturday morning, after the university complained of aggression against security personnel and the theft of equipment.

About 205 people were detained and the protesters' camp, set up on the university campus on January 18, was dismantled, RPP said, citing the prosecutor's office.

Earlier this month, a nationwide protest took place in Peru, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the dissolution of Congress.

A state of emergency was introduced in several regions of Peru last Sunday, for a period of 30 days, amid mass anti-government protests.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 53 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Parliament Vote Died San Marcos Peru Dina January December Congress Sunday National University Government

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

7 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

7 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

7 hours ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

7 hours ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.