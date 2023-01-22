Over 200 Protesters Detained in Lima - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Peruvian police have dismantled a protesters' camp on a university campus in Lima; more than 200 people were detained, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The police operation at the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) was carried out on Saturday morning, after the university complained of aggression against security personnel and the theft of equipment.

About 205 people were detained and the protesters' camp, set up on the university campus on January 18, was dismantled, RPP said, citing the prosecutor's office.

Earlier this month, a nationwide protest took place in Peru, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the dissolution of Congress.

A state of emergency was introduced in several regions of Peru last Sunday, for a period of 30 days, amid mass anti-government protests.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 53 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.