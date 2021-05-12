UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 Rockets Fired At Israel In Response To Gaza Strikes: Hamas

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Over 200 rockets fired at Israel in response to Gaza strikes: Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Wednesday it had fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in Gaza

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Palestinian militant group Hamas said Wednesday it had fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in Gaza.

The armed branch of Hamas said in a statement that it was "in the process of firing 110 rockets towards the city of Tel Aviv", and 100 rockets towards the southern town of Beersheva, "as reprisal for the restarting of strikes against civilian homes".

Sirens rang out in both places shortly after the announcement, according to the Israel Defence Forces, which added that families in Tel Aviv had been woken up and rushed to bomb shelters.

Hamas had previously reported the destruction of a nine-storey building in the centre of Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded enclave they control.

"Significant damage was caused to the tower and its neighbouring buildings," reported Hamas television channel, Al-Aqsa tv.

Witnesses said several missiles struck the building, containing homes, businesses and a local television channel.

The latest salvo of rocket fire follows one earlier in the evening, also towards Tel Aviv, which killed one person on the outskirts of the city.

Since Monday three Israelis have been killed and dozens of others injured in rocket strikes from the Gaza Strip.

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes on the enclave, including 10 children, and more than 220 have been injured, local authorities said.

The UN envoy for middle East Peace, Tor Wennesland, warned that Israel and Hamas were "escalating towards a full-scale war".

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire United Nations Israel Gaza Middle East TV From

Recent Stories

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Sawar condemns Israeli terrorism

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Calls on Houthis to End ..

3 minutes ago

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religi ..

3 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

3 minutes ago

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.