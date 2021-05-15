Over 200 Rockets Launched at Israel From Gaza Overnight, Half Intercepted - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) More than 200 missiles were fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip over the past night, over half of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while about 30 missiles exploded in the Palestinian enclave, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday.

"As of 7:00 [4:00 a.m.

GMT], starting from 19:00 yesterday, about 200 launches from the Gaza Strip into Israel were detected. About 30 launched missiles fell in the Gaza Strip. The missile defense system intercepted more than 100 missiles," the military said.

On Friday, the IDF reported that more than 2,000 missiles were launched from Gaza toward Israel since the beginning of the conflict escalation. In response, the country's military has been targeting Hamas infrastructure.