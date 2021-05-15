UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 Rockets Launched At Israel From Gaza Overnight, Half Intercepted - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Over 200 Rockets Launched at Israel From Gaza Overnight, Half Intercepted - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) More than 200 missiles were fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip over the past night, over half of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while about 30 missiles exploded in the Palestinian enclave, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday.

"As of 7:00 [4:00 a.m.

GMT], starting from 19:00 yesterday, about 200 launches from the Gaza Strip into Israel were detected. About 30 launched missiles fell in the Gaza Strip. The missile defense system intercepted more than 100 missiles," the military said.

On Friday, the IDF reported that more than 2,000 missiles were launched from Gaza toward Israel since the beginning of the conflict escalation. In response, the country's military has been targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

13 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

18 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

19 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.