UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 Tractors Block Traffic In Berlin As Farmers Protest Gov't Agricultural Policies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Over 200 Tractors Block Traffic in Berlin as Farmers Protest Gov't Agricultural Policies

More than 200 tractors arrived on Tuesday in Berlin and blocked traffic in the center of the city as part of a rally, organized by the non-profit farmers' movement known as Land schafft Verbindun (Countryside Creates Connection), against the government's agricultural and climate polices, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) More than 200 tractors arrived on Tuesday in Berlin and blocked traffic in the center of the city as part of a rally, organized by the non-profit farmers' movement known as Land schafft Verbindun (Countryside Creates Connection), against the government's agricultural and climate polices, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstration started on Monday morning in the state of Brandenburg. The participants then headed to the Tiergarten park near the government quarter in Berlin. Some farmers who are currently joining the rally are also moving toward the park, the correspondent reported.

Additional police forces are trying to prevent the passage of tractor columns into the city center, while as of noon on Tuesday, traffic on the streets around the park is partially blocked.

The protesters turned off their car engines and said that they intended to stay in Tiergarten until more demonstrators arrived.

Those opposing government policies, in particular, the so-called environmental package, which imposes higher taxes on carbon emissions, were seen on the hoods of some vehicles.

The German government presented its climate change plan for the period until 2030 in September. Planned measures include higher taxes on CO2 emissions; increased prices for gasoline, diesel, gas and mazut; as well as preferences for buyers of more environmentally-friendly heating systems. The program costs some 50 billion Euros (some $55 billion).

Related Topics

Police German Vehicles Car Traffic Berlin September Gas Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationshi ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended for 12- ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) gears up ant ..

1 second ago

Govt provided full cost of sugarcane to farmers: R ..

2 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey of ..

4 seconds ago

House gutted in Faisalabad

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.