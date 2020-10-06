UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 UK Citizens Sign Open Letter Condemning BJP's Dictatorial, Majoritarian Agenda In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Over 200 UK citizens sign open letter condemning BJP's dictatorial, majoritarian agenda in India

Over 200 prominent citizens from the United Kingdom artists, journalists, lawyers, politicians and over 50 senior academics have signed an open letter condemning the 'dictatorial and majoritarian agenda' being pursued by Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Over 200 prominent citizens from the United Kingdom artists, journalists, lawyers, politicians and over 50 senior academics have signed an open letter condemning the 'dictatorial and majoritarian agenda' being pursued by Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

These include British MPs cutting across various political parties, including the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, the Green Party's Caroline Lucas, the Scottish National Party's Brendan O'Hara (spokesperson on International Human Rights), and sitting members of the House of Lords, including Shami Chakrabarti (former director of civil liberties group Liberty), according to an article published with New Delhi dateline in The Wire India,.

The British signatories have expressed solidarity with "courageous activists in India who are opposing this vicious regime".

The many prominent cultural figures supporting this letter include Danny Boyle (director of Slumdog Millionaire), filmmaker Ken Loach, actress Maxine Peake, musician Lowkey, novelist Hari Kunzru, cultural producer Tobi Kyeremateng, environmentalist George Monbiot and writer Paul Gilroy.

Significantly, a number of British-Indian cultural figures have also signed their Names journalists (Ash Sarkar, Angela Saini), writers (Nikesh Shukla, Preti Taneja, Sandeep Parmar, Jemma Desai), musicians (Adam Bainbridge, Kapil Seshasayee, Sarathy Korwar), and theatre-makers (Tanika Gupta, Vinay Patel, Anjli Mohindra, Rakhee Thakrar, Milli Bhatia).

The article quoted the letter as saying the Modi led regime had incarcerated student protestors, feminist campaigners, human rights activists and prominent civil society figures.

Many arrests were made on the basis of emergency laws that had no accountability, like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

It added that in some cases, patently absurd charges of rioting were concocted to frame activists whose protests have always been peaceful and constitutional.

The article said the criminalisation of dissent had intensified in unprecedented ways in recent months. Arrests had been made under the cover of the COVID lockdown, while the pandemic raged across India.

The callous Modi government had not only failed its vulnerable population of migrant workers but also exposed activists to India's unsanitary jails, which were breeding grounds for disease, it added.

Several imprisoned activists, it said, had already caught the virus.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders had made inflammatory hate speeches calling for vigilante attacks on anyone protesting the regime. There was mounting evidence that police forces were complicit in abetting and committing brutality against Muslims in horrific riots instigated in Delhi in March, and the actual perpetrators of violence were evading accountability.

The Modi regime, the Wire India added, was systematically destroying India's constitutional democracy in pursuit of its dictatorial and majoritarian agenda.

"India's image in the world has never been so tarnished", it said.

"We stand with the courageous activists in India who are opposing this vicious regime and call for the immediate release of all political prisoners", the letter said.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Riots Police Democracy Civil Society Lawyers Student New Delhi George United Kingdom March Muslim All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

49 minutes ago

Protesters demand dualisation of highway in Baloch ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls for Comprehensive Probe In ..

3 minutes ago

Excise Police foils smuggling of Charas

3 minutes ago

Roll number slips of BA/BSc dispatched to students ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.