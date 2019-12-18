Over 200-year-old stone tablet discovered in north China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A 222-year-old stone tablet was discovered in north China's Hebei Province, according to the local cultural relics protection department.

The tablet, dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was unearthed in Renxian County in the province. It stands 117.

5 cm tall, 49 cm wide and 28 cm thick.

The inscriptions on the tablet record how an official of the Qing Dynasty reduced taxation for local villagers.

The tablet provides important materials for the study of the economy around the county and the lives of local villagers in the Qing Dynasty, said Zhang Guoyong, a local culture and history expert.