Over 2,000 Aftershocks Recorded in Southeastern Turkey Following Devastating Quake

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) More than 2,000 aftershocks are being recorded in the southeastern regions of Turkey following devastating earthquakes that claimed over 21,800 lives in the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

"At the moment, over 2,000 aftershocks have occurred and continue to occur. The vast majority of them have been above magnitude 4," AFAD official Orhan Tatar told a briefing.

On Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake since 1939. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the country later in the day.