UrduPoint.com

Over 2,000 Aftershocks Recorded In Southeastern Turkey Following Devastating Quake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Over 2,000 Aftershocks Recorded in Southeastern Turkey Following Devastating Quake

More than 2,000 aftershocks are being recorded in the southeastern regions of Turkey following devastating earthquakes that claimed over 21,800 lives in the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) More than 2,000 aftershocks are being recorded in the southeastern regions of Turkey following devastating earthquakes that claimed over 21,800 lives in the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

"At the moment, over 2,000 aftershocks have occurred and continue to occur. The vast majority of them have been above magnitude 4," AFAD official Orhan Tatar told a briefing.

On Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake since 1939. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the country later in the day.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revi ..

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in P ..

Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health ..

2 minutes ago
 Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

58 minutes ago
 Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

58 minutes ago
 Two senior police cops suspended over failing to p ..

Two senior police cops suspended over failing to prevent mob lynching of man in ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry players in shaping future Gig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.