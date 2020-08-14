Over 2,000 Belarusians Already Released From Detention Facilities - Interior Ministry

Over 2,000 Belarusian citizens who were detained over their participation in rallies have already been released, the Interior Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Over 2,000 Belarusian citizens who were detained over their participation in rallies have already been released, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"The Interior Ministry is concerned, as detention facilities are overcrowded.

Over 2.000 citizens have already been released. This process continues without interruption, it continues right now. We understand it does not happen as quickly as one would like to. We are doing everything possible to resolve the situation," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.