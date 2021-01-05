Over 2,000 Faith Leaders Urge Congress to Certify Presidential Election Results - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) More than 2,000 faith and community leaders in the United States on Monday signed a letter urging Congress to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election amid the declarations by some lawmakers that they will object to the result.

"As faithful citizens, we are praying for a peaceful, smooth, and dignified transfer of power. A delayed and drawn out objection on January 6th would not overturn the will of the American people and change the outcome of the election," the letter said.

Organizations such as Vote Common Good Faith 2020, Bend the Arc, Jewish Action, and the Union Theological Seminary co-signed the letter.

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the results of the presidential election with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes. At least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 members of the Senate have said they will object to the result and are demanding an independent commission to conduct a forensic audit in battleground US states.

President Donald Trump attributes his Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory to a massive fraud and said will not concede until only legal votes are counted and the illegal ones are discounted. More than 60 legal cases that Trump and the Republican party filed in challenging the election results and acts of impropriety have been rejected by state and Federal courts.

Union Theological Seminary Executive Vice President Fred Davie said Trump was attacking the US democracy and called on Congress certify voters' decision.

"It's now time to put an end to this assault and certify the will of the people: Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the next Vice President of the United States of America," Davie said.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states certified the voting results totaling 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 electoral votes for Trump.