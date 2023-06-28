Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States on Wednesday due to bad weather, FlightAware.com web portal said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) More than 2,000 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States on Wednesday due to bad weather, FlightAware.com web portal said.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today:� 703," the portal said.

Another 1,385 flights are delayed, it added.

LaGuardia and Newark Airports near New York City had to cancel every over 280 flights or more than every 10th flight.

United Airlines, the major US air carrier, had to cancel 12%, or 337, of its flights.

The industry is facing significant problems due to storms covering different parts of the United States in recent days. While the weather, in general, began improving, the National Weather Service warned about the risk of severe rains over parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

