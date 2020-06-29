Over 2,000 Foreigners Who Entered Russia During 2018 World Cup Remain Illegally-Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) More than 2,000 foreigners who entered Russia on fan passports during the 2018 soccer World Cup have yet to leave, and are now living in the country illegally, State Secretary - Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper on Sunday.

"According to the law enforcement agencies, more than 2,000 foreigners who entered the country without visas, using fan passports during the soccer World Cup in 2018, have still not left Russia. In fact, they are now illegal migrants," Ivanov said.

During the 2018 World Cup, the Russian government offered visa-free entry to those who had tickets for the games through its fan passport initiative. More than five million tourists, including 2.9 million foreigners, visited the eleven Russian cities that hosted games during the tournament.