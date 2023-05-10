UrduPoint.com

Over 2,000 Israelis Left Homes In Fear Of Retaliation Strikes From Gaza Strip - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Over 2,000 Israelis Left Homes in Fear of Retaliation Strikes From Gaza Strip - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Over 2,000 residents of Israeli regions bordering the Gaza Strip have left their homes, fearing retaliation rocket strikes from the enclave, local media reported on Tuesday.

 Local municipalities are preparing to evacuate thousands more, expecting retaliation for the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) overnight strikes against the Gaza Strip, Haaretz newspaper reported.

Citizens of southern regions are transported by buses to hotels in other parts of Israel on the Defense Ministry's initiative. according to the report.

The IDF also advised residents of kibbutzes close to the border with Gaza to evacuate their homes as soon as possible, Haaretz said. However, it is yet unclear when state-financed transportation will be available.   

  On Tuesday night, the IDF launched an attack against Islamic Jihad Movement's military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Three of the group's operation officers were killed, the IDF said. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the shelling killed a total of 13 civilians, including one Russian national, and injured 20.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Israel Jihad Russia Gaza Border Media From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

21 minutes ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

36 minutes ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khanâ€™s arrest

1 hour ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khanâ€™s arrest as â€˜le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khanâ€™s arrest as â€˜legalâ€™

2 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

4 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.