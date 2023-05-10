Over 2,000 Israelis Left Homes in Fear of Retaliation Strikes From Gaza Strip - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Over 2,000 residents of Israeli regions bordering the Gaza Strip have left their homes, fearing retaliation rocket strikes from the enclave, local media reported on Tuesday.

Local municipalities are preparing to evacuate thousands more, expecting retaliation for the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) overnight strikes against the Gaza Strip, Haaretz newspaper reported.

Citizens of southern regions are transported by buses to hotels in other parts of Israel on the Defense Ministry's initiative. according to the report.

The IDF also advised residents of kibbutzes close to the border with Gaza to evacuate their homes as soon as possible, Haaretz said. However, it is yet unclear when state-financed transportation will be available.

On Tuesday night, the IDF launched an attack against Islamic Jihad Movement's military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Three of the group's operation officers were killed, the IDF said. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the shelling killed a total of 13 civilians, including one Russian national, and injured 20.