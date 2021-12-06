Over 2,000 Join Antifascist Protest Against Zemmour in Paris - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Some 2,200 people took part in the Sunday antifascist protest in Paris against far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, 48 of them were detained, French broadcaster BMF tv reported, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, an antifascist march was reported to have started in Paris, organized by the General Confederation of Labor, a major labor union, antifascist group Young Guard and the Solidaires labor union.

According to the news outlet, another 46 people were fined. Yet another 46 people were also detained near the Villepinte exhibition center in the capital's suburb, where Zemmour held a rally.

Later, a brawl was reported to have broken out during Zemmour's rally between security guards, members of the anti-racist SOS Racisme movement and the candidate's supporters. The scuffle started after 12 SOS Racisme members had started chanting "No to racism."

Zemmour, who was previously known in France as a controversial far-right pundit, announced his presidential candidacy earlier in the week.