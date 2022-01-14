Over 2,000 Participants of Civil Unrest Detained in Almaty Within Past Day - Authorities

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) More than 2,000 participants of the civil unrest have been detained in the Kazakh city of Almaty within the past 24 hours, the city commandant's office said on Friday.

"A total of 2,159 participants of illegal rallies, looting and other crimes have been detained," the commandant's office said in a statement, adding that the security forces had seized many weapons and ammunition.