Over 2,000 Participants Of Pro-Government Rally Arrive In Minsk Independence Square

Sun 16th August 2020

Over 2,000 Participants of Pro-Government Rally Arrive in Minsk Independence Square

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Over 2,000 people holding Belarusian flags have already arrived in the Independence square in Minsk to take part in a pro-government rally expected later on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A car with sound-amplifying equipment is parked near the Belarusian government building. Many arriving participants, mainly middle-aged and older people, wear medical masks.

Meanwhile, police are strengthened in the area of the Independence square ahead of the pro-government rally. Officers in civilian clothes with radio sets are on duty at each exit to the square, and traffic police officers' cars are on every street.

People can enter the square only after the inspection of personal belongings.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.

