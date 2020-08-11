UrduPoint.com
Over 2,000 People Detained In Belarus During Post-Election Protests - Interior Ministry

Police in Belarus have detained more than 2,000 people in the past 24 hours over attendance in unauthorized rallies following a presidential election that has sparked nationwide public resentment, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior said in a press release on Tuesday

"Overall across the country, more than 2,000 people were detained, including because of attendance in unauthorized mass events," the press release read.

The ministry said law enforcement had to "take the necessary measures to ensure law and public order" as internet-coordinated riots occurred in numerous cities, with the largest ones in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev and Navapolatsk.

"There were instances of open confrontation against the law enforcement, numerous attacks on police officers and damage of vehicles. As a result of unlawful actions, 21 Interior Ministry staff and servicemen sustained injuries, whereas five of them had to be hospitalized," the press release read.

According to the ministry, "groups of protesters in Minsk used smoke grenades and bottles with explosive substances."

"Some drivers deliberately blocked the traffic in the capital area by making unnecessary stops and honking," the press release added.

