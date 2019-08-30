UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2,000 People Died From Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo Since Last August - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:53 PM

Over 2,000 People Died From Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Since Last August - WHO

Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since last August, when the latest virus outbreak started, while the number of registered Ebola cases has reached 3,000 in the country, according to official figures from the World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since last August, when the latest virus outbreak started, while the number of registered Ebola cases has reached 3,000 in the country, according to official figures from the World Health Organization.

"As the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reaches 3000 cases, WHO calls for the full force of all partners to respond and increase their presence in the field to stop Ebola and to address one of the largest and most complex humanitarian crises in the world," the WHO said in a press release.

Recent live data on the WHO website shows Ebola deaths have reached 2,006 and cases at 3,004.

The organization added that most of the cases were in North Kivu province.

"In the past 10 weeks, an average of 80 people per week are sickened by the virus," the WHO stated.

In July, the WHO said that the Ebola outbreak in the DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, which is near where the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The most severe Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa from 2013-2016, resulting in the death of more than 11,000 people.

Related Topics

Africa World Died Democratic Republic Of The Congo July August All From

Recent Stories

Untested tech not part of climate fix guidance: in ..

2 seconds ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Says Kiev Investigators Close I ..

3 seconds ago

Hong Kong police round up activists as mass rally ..

5 seconds ago

PTI organizes huge rally, demonstration in solidar ..

7 seconds ago

PBM hold walk in solidarity of people of Kashmir

9 seconds ago

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.