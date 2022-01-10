Over 2,000 People Gather in Prague to Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination - Reports

UrduPoint.com

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) More than 2,000 people took part on Sunday in a rally on Wenceslas Square in central Prague to protest against the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination for older people and those in certain professions, Czech media reported.

The rally was organized by the public movement Chcípl PES ("The dog died"), whose members have been protesting against government restrictions to fight the pandemic for over a year, according to the Czech Television public broadcaster. The speakers talked about the uselessness and danger of vaccination, and criticized mandatory vaccination as a restriction of personal freedom and the rights of citizens, the news said.

Police did not report any serious offenses at the rally.

The protesters marched through the center of Prague, heading towards the government building, where they intended to hand over a petition to the ministers arguing against mandatory vaccination, the broadcaster said.

Before its resignation in mid-December, the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for citizens aged 60 and older, as well as for representatives of certain professions, in particular, policemen, firefighters, military personnel, and doctors, from March 1 of this year. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it intended to cancel the controversial decision amid public backlash.

