Over 2,000 People Have Died in US of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in the United States within the past 24 hours, has surpassed 2,000, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said.

Within this period of time, the death toll in the United States has increased by 2,508 to 18,637 people.

According to the same university, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 499,252.