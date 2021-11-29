UrduPoint.com

Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures In Prague - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:10 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) More than 2,000 people took to the streets in the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting against fresh coronavirus restrictions, Czech tv reports.

The demonstrators, mostly young people under the age of 30, were not wearing face masks and were calling on the Czech government to lift the bans on mass gatherings, cancel limited hours for bars and night clubs and allow unvaccinated people to participate in cultural and sports events.

Police took action only against some of the most zealous violators at the Sunday demonstration, which was organized despite the Czech lockdown applicable to those who have not been vaccinated.

There are currently over 267,000 active coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic. About 68 percent of the country's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Czech Republic introduced new emergency measures this past week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.

