Over 2,000 People Will Return To Russia On 9 Aeroflot Flights From April 10-13 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to evacuate more than 2,000 Russians from eight countries from Friday to Monday on eight flights to Moscow and one to St. Petersburg, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

"The schedule of evacuation flights through April 13 was agreed by the Russian government's coronavirus response center. Aeroflot will operate two flights on April 10. About 200 Russians will arrive from St. Petersburg from Phuket. Then the same flight will fly to Moscow to deliver another 50 people. Also, 250 people will be returned home from Cyprus to the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport," the ministry said.

The evacuation program will continue on April 11. Aeroflot plans to bring about 550 Russians to Moscow from Antalya and Bangkok.

On April 12, two flights from Tokyo and India's Goa are expected to deliver 500 people to Moscow.

"Flights from Europe are planned on April 13. About 250 people are planned to be brought from Podgorica, 250 from Madrid. Flights to Moscow will be operated by Aeroflot," the ministry noted.

Russia's air transportation watchdog Rosaviatsiya has formed a preliminary schedule of export charters until April 16, with flights to both Moscow and the regions, it added.

"The flight program can be expanded, taking into account incoming applications from the Russians for the public services portal. The draft schedule includes flights to both Moscow and the regions. The plan includes export flights from New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Rome, Istanbul and Amsterdam," it said.

