MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Iranian authorities have seized 2,086 smuggled pieces of ammunition the western Kermanshah province since March, Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial prosecutor-general.

Shahram Karami said, as cited in the report, that a significant quantity of the weapons was seized over the past two months and was supposed to be utilized in the recent nationwide riots.

According to Karami, the Kermanshah authorities also arrested 1,005 arms traffickers.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The situation escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Rioters have been systematically attacking the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian police have arrested people believed to have been recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia to drive the public unrest.