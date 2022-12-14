UrduPoint.com

Over 2,000 Pieces Of Smuggled Arms Seized In Iran's Kermanshah Since March - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Over 2,000 Pieces of Smuggled Arms Seized in Iran's Kermanshah Since March - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Iranian authorities have seized 2,086 smuggled pieces of ammunition the western Kermanshah province since March, Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial prosecutor-general.

Shahram Karami said, as cited in the report, that a significant quantity of the weapons was seized over the past two months and was supposed to be utilized in the recent nationwide riots.

According to Karami, the Kermanshah authorities also arrested 1,005 arms traffickers.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The situation escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Rioters have been systematically attacking the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian police have arrested people believed to have been recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia to drive the public unrest.

Related Topics

Riots Police Israel Iran Died Kermanshah Tehran Saudi Arabia March From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

26 minutes ago
 Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

1 hour ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

1 hour ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

3 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.