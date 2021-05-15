UrduPoint.com
Over 2,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip At Israel, Almost Half Intercepted - Israeli Army

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Over 2,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel, Almost Half Intercepted - Israeli Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) More than 2,000 rockets were fired by Palestinian groups from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory by the evening of Friday since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, almost 1,000 of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the Israeli army said on Friday.

"As of 19.

00 from the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls, more than 2,000 missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, of which about 350 ... fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted about 1,000 missiles," the statement says.

As of Friday morning, the Israeli army reported 1,800 rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.

More Stories From World

