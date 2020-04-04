Over 2,000 Russians Cannot Return From US Over COVID-19-Related Restrictions - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) More than 2,000 Russian citizens cannot return from the United States over travel restrictions that were introduced to fight the spread of COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

On Friday, Russia decided to suspend, starting Saturday, international flights for evacuating citizens from abroad, in order to contain the coronavirus.

"According to our data, more than 2,000 Russian citizens, who showed the intention to return home, remain in the United States. Under new circumstances, we are urgently changing our work, shifting from creating lists of our compatriots to providing targeted assistance to the compatriots in dire need," the ambassador said, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.