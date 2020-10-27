Over 2,000 Sq Feet of Moskva River Polluted With Oil Products, Litter - Emergency Service

Oil slicks and litter have been detected on the surface of Moskva River in the west of the Russian capital of Moscow, covering an area of about 200 square meters (2,158 square feet), a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

"An oil slick and litter were discovered on a site about 100 meters long and two meters wide near Taras Shevchenko Embankment 31," the spokesman said.

He added that the water collector of Mosvodostok State Unitary Enterprise had already started cleaning the surface of the river. A rescue boat is patrolling the area.

The investigation into the incident is underway.