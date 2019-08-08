Over 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 2,044 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

"Over the past day, in total 2,044 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 346 people (103 women and 176 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,698 people (509 women and 866 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center stated in a daily bulletin.

The center added that the Russian side had held a humanitarian action in Homs province, where people received 500 food sets with a total weight 2,420 tonnes.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, millions of people have got displaced or left the country on their own. As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started rebuilding infrastructure and facilitate the return of refugees. Russia has been helping Damascus with humanitarian assistance and medical help.