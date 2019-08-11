UrduPoint.com
Over 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) More than 2,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 2,095 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 475 people (143 women and 242 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,620 people (486 women and 826 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed at least 33 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose the administration led by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front and Islamic State (both banned in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

