Over 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) More than 2,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 2,082 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 1,498 people (450 women and 763 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 584 people (175 women and 298 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

A total of 92 internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period, the center added.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 13.2 hectares (32.6 acres) of land and defused 44 explosive devices, the bulletin said.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire by the parties to the Syrian conflict and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.