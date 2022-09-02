(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) More than 2,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers have been taken to hospitals in the city of Mykolaiv after Kiev's failed southern offensive, with city morgues being overwhelmed, Yuri Barbashov, the mayor of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region, has told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Russian military had repulsed the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The Ukrainian military lost over 560 people, 26 tanks, and two attack aircraft during the attempted offensive, according to the ministry.

"As far as I know, about 400 wounded were taken to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' hospital in Mykolaiv, the same situation is in the emergency care hospital.

In total, more than 2,000 wounded were taken to various hospitals and medical facilities of Mykolaiv," Barbashov said, adding that he received the information from sources in Mykolaiv, familiar with the situation in healthcare facilities.

"All the morgues are full. Currently, there are significant problems with donor blood, with clean water, and with the provision of the wounded admitted to Mykolaiv's (hospitals)," Barbashov said.

He said that Ukrainian troops has attempted an attack near Snihurivka as well. However, he said, this attack was a diversion with the main attack occurring "a little to the north."