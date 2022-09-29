Over 2,000 Ukrainians Have Been Trained by US, About 500 on HIMARS - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) More than 2,000 Ukrainians have been trained by the United States to date, including 500 on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a senior US military official said on Wednesday.

"Now over upwards of 2,000 Ukrainians that have been trained by us (the United States), to include about 500 that have been trained on HIMARS," the official said during a press briefing