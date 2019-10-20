UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20,000 Families In Chile Left Without Power Amid Mass Protests - Mayor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

Over 20,000 Families in Chile Left Without Power Amid Mass Protests - Mayor's Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Power in homes of more than 20,000 families in Chile was cut off amid growing protests caused by rising subway fares, Santiago Mayor's Office said on Sunday.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares.

The increasingly violent nature of the public rallies forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

"For this hour, 20,084 families are without power ... Power companies have begun inspecting power lines to determine causes of blackouts and repair them," the mayor's office wrote on Twitter.

Santiago's subway remains closed after many of its stations were damaged. In addition, more than 90 traffic lights were destroyed throughout the capital city.

Related Topics

Twitter Traffic Chacabuco San Bernardo Santiago Chile October Sunday

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

3 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

3 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

4 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.