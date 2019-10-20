(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Power in homes of more than 20,000 families in Chile was cut off amid growing protests caused by rising subway fares, Santiago Mayor's Office said on Sunday.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares.

The increasingly violent nature of the public rallies forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

"For this hour, 20,084 families are without power ... Power companies have begun inspecting power lines to determine causes of blackouts and repair them," the mayor's office wrote on Twitter.

Santiago's subway remains closed after many of its stations were damaged. In addition, more than 90 traffic lights were destroyed throughout the capital city.