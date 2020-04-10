UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20,000 Foreigners Airlifted From India Since Start Of COVID-19 Lockdown - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Over 20,000 Foreigners Airlifted From India Since Start of COVID-19 Lockdown - New Delhi

India has facilitated the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign nationals at the request of their governments since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the Foreign Ministry's COVID-19 coordinator said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) India has facilitated the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign nationals at the request of their governments since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the Foreign Ministry's COVID-19 coordinator said on Friday.

"At the requests from foreign governments, so far, we have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday," Dammu Ravi said at a briefing, noting that it is an "ongoing process."

As for repatriation of Indians, he added, the government is yet to decide on how to manage it based on the assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

According to Ravi, all ambassadors and high commissioners are in touch with Indians abroad and providing them with support. The ministry's COVID-19 control room is also running relevant helplines.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24. The government is expected to consider extending it on Saturday in light of the growing number of new coronavirus cases. As of Friday, the country has confirmed a total of 6,412 COVID-19 cases, including 199 fatalities.

Related Topics

India March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

6 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over first virtual mee ..

11 minutes ago

Former MNA of Haripur tests positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Finnish Tech Giant Valmet to Supply Automation Sys ..

5 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister orders to ensure strict impleme ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.