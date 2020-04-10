Over 20,000 Foreigners Airlifted From India Since Start of COVID-19 Lockdown - New Delhi

India has facilitated the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign nationals at the request of their governments since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the Foreign Ministry's COVID-19 coordinator said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) India has facilitated the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign nationals at the request of their governments since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the Foreign Ministry's COVID-19 coordinator said on Friday.

"At the requests from foreign governments, so far, we have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday," Dammu Ravi said at a briefing, noting that it is an "ongoing process."

As for repatriation of Indians, he added, the government is yet to decide on how to manage it based on the assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

According to Ravi, all ambassadors and high commissioners are in touch with Indians abroad and providing them with support. The ministry's COVID-19 control room is also running relevant helplines.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24. The government is expected to consider extending it on Saturday in light of the growing number of new coronavirus cases. As of Friday, the country has confirmed a total of 6,412 COVID-19 cases, including 199 fatalities.