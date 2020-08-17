UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20,000 Gather In Bangkok For Anti-Government Rally - Free Youth Movement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Over 20,000 Gather in Bangkok for Anti-Government Rally - Free Youth Movement

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 20,000 of mostly young people protested in Bangkok on Sunday against the government of Thailand's former junta leader, the largest such demonstration in years.

"We estimate that more than 20,000 people attended today," a member of the Free Youth movement, a student-led organization behind the protest, told Sputnik.

The organizers gathered over 19,000 signatures under a petition calling to rewrite the constitution, which was created while the military was in power from 2014-2019.

The police said that some 12,000 people had turned up, but the counting was made within a confined perimeter of the square where the main rally was held and did not include thousands thronging nearby streets.

The demonstrators called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the parliament's dissolution to pave the way for a new government that would be free from the military clutch.

"We, the youth, should rethink the ways our forefathers lived by. We realize we can no longer live under a dictatorship whose powers are enshrined in the existing constitution," a speaker said from the tribune.

In what was unthinkable only a few years ago, the protesters demanded that the monarch's powers be limited. A rival rally of Thai king's loyalists was held nearby but their numbers were underwhelming.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Thailand Parliament Young Bangkok Sunday Dictator From Government

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

5 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.