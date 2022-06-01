Over 20,000 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas to Russia in Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) More than 20,000 people have been evacuated to Russia over the past 24 hours from dangerous areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Despite all the difficulties created by the Kiev regime, over the past day, without participation of the Ukrainian authorities, 20,043 people, including 2,886 children, were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from dangerous areas of the Donbas republics and Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

He added that since the start of Russia's special military operation, more than 1.5 million people, including over 250,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia.