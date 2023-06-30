Open Menu

Over 20,000 People To Be Evacuated In Southwestern Japan Due To Heavy Rains - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Over 20,000 People to Be Evacuated in Southwestern Japan Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Over 20,000 people in three prefectures in southwestern Japan have been advised to evacuate due to heavy rains caused by an atmospheric front, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga and Oita have declared the fourth of five possible levels of danger.

Level four means residents should evacuate to a shelter while it is still possible, while the next, level five, declares an urgent need to save lives.

Heavy rains have hit southwestern Japan, threatening with landslides and mudslides. A total of 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall are expected to fall on Kyushu Island, where all three prefectures are located, by Saturday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Related Topics

Oita Fukuoka Japan Media All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

14 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

15 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

15 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

16 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

19 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

19 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

19 hours ago

More Stories From World