Over 20,000 People to Be Evacuated in Southwestern Japan Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Over 20,000 people in three prefectures in southwestern Japan have been advised to evacuate due to heavy rains caused by an atmospheric front, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga and Oita have declared the fourth of five possible levels of danger.

Level four means residents should evacuate to a shelter while it is still possible, while the next, level five, declares an urgent need to save lives.

Heavy rains have hit southwestern Japan, threatening with landslides and mudslides. A total of 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall are expected to fall on Kyushu Island, where all three prefectures are located, by Saturday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.