Over 20,000 People Under Medical Monitoring in Russia Over Coronavirus Threat - Popova

More than 20,000 people with suspected coronavirus infection remain under medical monitoring in Russia, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) More than 20,000 people with suspected coronavirus infection remain under medical monitoring in Russia, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection, said Monday.

"Today, more than 20,000 people remain under medical monitoring.

Of these, more than 6,000 are citizens of the People's Republic of China," Popova told reporters at a briefing.

She stressed that there were no grounds for introducing any quarantine measures in Russia in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

"There is absolutely no reason to talk about any restrictions for Russian citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation in connection with the new coronavirus," Popova said.