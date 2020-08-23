UrduPoint.com
Over 200,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Registered In Iraq - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:00 AM

Over 200,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Registered in Iraq - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Iraq now has over 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly 4,000 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

Over 600 COVID-19 patients in Iraq are now in intensive care. A total of 201,050 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, 3,965 of them in the past 24 hours.

Iraq's coronavirus death toll stands at 6,393. Nearly 143,400 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier this week, a record daily high of 4,576 new coronavirus cases was registered in Iraq.

According to Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi, Iraq is ready to cooperate with any country that will be producing coronavirus vaccines, in order to purchase enough vaccines to ensure protection for about 20 percent of Iraq's population, with priority set for vaccinating people over 50 years of age, those suffering from chronic health conditions, as well as health and security workers.

