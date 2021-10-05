Over 200,000 Minors Sexually Abused by French Priests Since 1950 - Independent Commission

French clergy sexually assaulted at least 216,000 minors between 1950 and 2020, the head of the independent commission investigating sexual abuse in the church, Jean-Marc Sauve, announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) French clergy sexually assaulted at least 216,000 minors between 1950 and 2020, the head of the independent commission investigating sexual abuse in the church, Jean-Marc Sauve, announced on Tuesday.

An investigation showed that "216,000 people below age of majority were sexually abused by priests or other religious officials" during those 70 years, Sauve said at a press conference, where he was presenting the commission's report.

However, the number of victims increases to 330,000 if abuses committed by non-clergy affiliated with the church are taken into account, the report revealed.

These numbers do not include the victims who have since died, Sauve noted.

The commission was set up in 2019, and its report is 2,500 pages long.