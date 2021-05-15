Over 200,000 People Left Without Electricity in Gaza Strip Because of Hamas Rockets - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) More than 200,000 people in the Gaza Strip remain without electricity because of the rockets, which were fired by the Hamas militants but failed to reach Israel and fell in the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

"Not every rocket that Hamas fires at Israel reaches its target. Hundreds of Hamas rockets have fallen in the Gaza Strip, some have crashed into power lines. More than 200,000 people in Gaza are without electricity because of Hamas' rocket fire," the IDF said.